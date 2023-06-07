Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Critical Analysis

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion 0.96 $215.40 million $0.77 9.69 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 579.05 -$2.90 million ($0.43) -7.28

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -26.27% -21.87%

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

