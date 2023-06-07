Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Down 10.9%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. 167,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 536,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Ecoark Trading Down 10.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Ecoark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEST. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecoark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,902,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecoark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecoark by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecoark by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ecoark

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.