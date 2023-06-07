Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Shares Down 0.6%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 9,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 540,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Edible Garden from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($9.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 112.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.