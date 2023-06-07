Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Raymond James raised their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of EMRAF opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.74.
Emera Company Profile
Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.
