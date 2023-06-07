Emera (TSE:EMA) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$65.00.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.75.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.20.

Emera Dividend Announcement

About Emera

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

