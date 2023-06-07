Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 34,365 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

