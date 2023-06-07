Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

