EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

EnPro Industries stock opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

