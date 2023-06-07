Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Datatec Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Datatec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Datatec alerts:

Datatec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.