Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oceaneering International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OII. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of OII stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.