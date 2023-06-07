Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Raised to $9.25

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

