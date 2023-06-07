Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 4.7%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 404,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,031,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Esken from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Esken alerts:

Esken Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The stock has a market cap of £47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.46.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.