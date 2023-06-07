Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.80%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.