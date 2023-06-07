European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading 0.8% Higher

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 791 ($9.83) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.82). Approximately 196,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 202,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.75).

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.43.

About European Opportunities Trust

(Get Rating)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.