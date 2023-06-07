European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading 0.8% Higher

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 791 ($9.83) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.82). Approximately 196,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 202,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.75).
European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.43.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
