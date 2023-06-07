Evercore ISI Cuts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $11.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Erasca Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Insider Activity at Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Erasca by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

