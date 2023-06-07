Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,275,000 after acquiring an additional 745,045 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 91,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

