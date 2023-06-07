Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

