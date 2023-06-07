Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.22.

EIF stock opened at C$54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$40.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

