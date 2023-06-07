Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

