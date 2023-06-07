FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading 12.7% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 6,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

FAT Brands Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

