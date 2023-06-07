Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Up 1.1%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 33,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 42,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Fathom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,969.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,439.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 16,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.