F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 911 ($11.33) and last traded at GBX 911 ($11.33). Approximately 398,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 438,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.28).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 919.24.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,473.68%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.