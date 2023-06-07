Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

