FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Stock Price Down 13.7%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 1,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.
FG Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%.
About FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
