Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fiera Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.30. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

