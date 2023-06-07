Financial Analysis: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) vs. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HUB Cyber Security (Israel) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 9.10% 11.82% 5.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 3 5 7 1 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $34.87, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.42 -$13.23 million N/A N/A Juniper Networks $5.30 billion 1.79 $471.00 million $1.53 19.29

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Volatility & Risk

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

(Get Rating)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.