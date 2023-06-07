Financial Analysis: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Copa (NYSE:CPA)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) and Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Copa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Copa 0 0 6 1 3.14

Copa has a consensus target price of $123.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% Copa 13.80% 32.04% 9.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 27.54 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Copa $2.97 billion 1.47 $348.05 million $11.24 9.84

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Copa.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Copa on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

