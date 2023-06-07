Financial Analysis: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) versus LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NantHealth and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.10 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.12 LiveVox $136.02 million 1.98 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -8.29

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NantHealth and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

LiveVox beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

