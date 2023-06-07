Financial Analysis: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PagerDuty and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 8 0 2.80 WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valuation & Earnings

PagerDuty currently has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.29%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.39%. Given PagerDuty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than WalkMe.

This table compares PagerDuty and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.69 -$128.42 million ($1.20) -19.10 WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($1.12) -8.43

WalkMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -27.74% -35.38% -10.84% WalkMe -37.68% -107.88% -22.63%

Summary

PagerDuty beats WalkMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

