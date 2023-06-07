Financial Review: KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KE and Ohmyhome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get KE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE currently has a consensus price target of $23.52, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 2.80% 4.40% 2.77% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares KE and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.0% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KE and Ohmyhome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $8.80 billion 2.36 -$200.96 million $0.22 75.87 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 14.61 N/A N/A N/A

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Summary

KE beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Rating)

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.