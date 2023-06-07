Financial Survey: Minco Capital (MGHCF) versus Its Competitors

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 943 2129 2763 96 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.83 Minco Capital Competitors $8.00 billion $2.15 billion -4.40

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -476.19% -7.88% -4.16%

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

