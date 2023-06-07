FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Trading Down 0.8%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.35. 6,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 12,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.