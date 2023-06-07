FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Trading Down 0.8%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.35. 6,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 12,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
