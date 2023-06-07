First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,195 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 180,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 448,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

