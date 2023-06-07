First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of First Internet Bancorp worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
