First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 34,013 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

