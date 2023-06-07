First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

