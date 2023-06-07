First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,895 shares of company stock worth $4,518,940. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

