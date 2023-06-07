First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,354 shares of company stock worth $199,159 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

