First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 261,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 232,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $552.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

