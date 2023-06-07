Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 17,934 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

