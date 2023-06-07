Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $31.00 at HSBC

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HSBC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

