Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1496048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.