Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fluor were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

