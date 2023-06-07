Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Shares Up 16.6%

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) were up 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.55 and last traded at $154.55. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Up 16.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $3.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.33.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

