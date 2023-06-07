Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Down 1.6%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 503,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 298,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Forge Global Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Forge Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 395,881 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

