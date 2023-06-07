Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $2,645,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fortis by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $330,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Down 0.7 %

FTS opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $49.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.