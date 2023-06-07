Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Shares Up 57.2%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) shares shot up 57.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 16,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 10,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes, and data cabling and in-building wireless.

