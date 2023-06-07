Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stake Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 254,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 773,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $117.57.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

