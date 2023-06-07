Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

FELE stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

