Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 799 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

